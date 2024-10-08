Bob Paeglow’s Newly Released “Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Service

“Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Paeglow is an uplifting collection of personal stories that highlight themes of hope, healing, and God's transformative power in the life of an ordinary man who went on to accomplish extraordinary things.