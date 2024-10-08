Bob Paeglow’s Newly Released “Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Service
“Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Paeglow is an uplifting collection of personal stories that highlight themes of hope, healing, and God's transformative power in the life of an ordinary man who went on to accomplish extraordinary things.
Albany, NY, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow”: an encouraging memoir detailing one man’s journey from humble beginnings to a life of service and faith. “Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow” is the creation of published author, Bob Paeglow, who lives with his wife, Liliane (Leane), in her childhood home. Some of their favorite activities are studying the Bible together and visiting their six grandchildren. Dr. Bob enjoys walking their granddog, Murphy, and working out at the gym. He is a former elder at Loudonville Community Church and president of the Albany County Board of Health.
Paeglow shares, “Dr. Bob Paeglow grew up in humble circumstances in the West Hill neighborhood of Albany, New York. His world came crashing down when as a young boy, his mother was taken away to the state mental hospital. Struggling with rage and hopelessness, he nearly dropped out of high school. Contemplating suicide, his life was saved by his high school sweetheart, his beloved Leane.
“Doubting the existence of God, Dr. Bob’s world was shaken again when Leane became a Christian believer. Ultimately, God revealed Himself to Dr. Bob through Leane’s patience, love, and prayers and dedicated his life to serving Jesus.
“God called Dr. Bob to go into medicine through a supernatural experience and then confirmed his call by miraculously arranging his acceptance to medical school. Starting medical school at age thirty-six, with Leane and their four children, he overcame tremendous hardship to graduate with more awards and honors than any of his classmates.
“God broke Dr. Bob’s heart on the mission field in Mozambique, Africa, and he dedicated his professional life to serving the poor across the world.
“In October 2000, God called Dr. Bob back to his boyhood neighborhood— now the poorest and most desperate in Albany—to start Koinonia Primary Care. Winner of the international Humanism in Medicine award, Dr. Bob has been honored in People magazine, Good Morning America, and CBS Evening News. Join Dr. Bob through his stories of incredible adventures across the world and back home. Be inspired by tales of hope, healing, and miracles. See how God can use ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary exploits.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Paeglow’s new book is a moving exploration of faith and a testament to how one life dedicated to service can impact the world.
Consumers can purchase “Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope Does Not Disappoint: Stories from the life and Ministry of Dr. Bob Paeglow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
