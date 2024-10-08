Laura Malatesta’s Newly Released "Maya and the Great Light" is an Inspiring and Thought-Provoking Dystopian Journey of Faith and Perseverance
“Maya and the Great Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Malatesta is a captivating story of survival, faith, and moral courage in a dystopian future, where one girl must navigate adversity while holding onto her beliefs.
Chatsworth, CA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Maya and the Great Light”: a compelling tale of resilience and faith set in a dystopian future. “Maya and the Great Light” is the creation of published author, Laura Malatesta, a dedicated wife, mother of two, and retired nurse.
Malatesta shares, “Maya and the Great Light is the story of how one girl, caught up in a dystopian future, survives with her faith intact, despite having to endure terrible loss and adversity.
“Her journey takes her through hostile, gang-controlled territory, where only physical strength is valued, to a secure but shallow society where appearance and the acquisition of power and wealth are treasured above all else.
“When that society is then conquered by a nation that sees little value in people, other than how much they could be worked before requiring disposal, can she go against all her instincts and abandon those she loves, to instead allow the wisdom of the Great Light to guide her?
“Good people of all faiths should find encouragement in her story, as doing what is right, as opposed to what one wants, is a universal struggle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Malatesta’s new book is a powerful narrative that explores themes of faith, sacrifice, and inner strength, offering readers a moving portrayal of moral dilemmas in a world driven by power and survival.
Consumers can purchase “Maya and the Great Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Maya and the Great Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
