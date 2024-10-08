Kelly Gene Blackburn’s Newly Released "Enjoy Life’s Journey: For Coffee Table Display" is a Thoughtful and Inspiring Reflection on Faith and Life’s Challenges
“Enjoy Life’s Journey: For Coffee Table Display” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly Gene Blackburn is an uplifting collection of reflections that integrates biblical principles with personal stories, encouraging readers to navigate life’s challenges with faith, perseverance, and trust in God.
Hilton, NY, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Enjoy Life’s Journey: For Coffee Table Display”: an insightful and faith-driven book that offers readers guidance on how to apply biblical wisdom to everyday issues. “Enjoy Life’s Journey: For Coffee Table Display” is the creation of published author, Kelly Gene Blackburn, who married in 1963 and graduated from RIT in 1964. He raised three sons and is a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren. Tragically, his first wife passed away from a rare cancer in 1990. Kelly remarried in 1997 and has since retired from a career in finance. He enjoys life’s journey with complete faith and trust in God.
Blackburn shares, “This book focuses on applying biblical principles to solving personal and societal problems. Continue to be inspired and enjoy life’s journey with complete faith and trust in God!
“BIBLE = basic instructions before leaving earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly Gene Blackburn’s new book is a profound and thoughtful reflection designed to inspire readers to trust in biblical teachings and enjoy life’s journey with unwavering faith.
Consumers can purchase “Enjoy Life’s Journey: For Coffee Table Display” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Enjoy Life’s Journey: For Coffee Table Display,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
