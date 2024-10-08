Angela Kisela’s Newly Released "Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored" is a Deeply Moving and Inspirational Christian Narrative
“Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Kisela is a compelling exploration of spiritual healing, illustrating how faith in Jesus Christ can transform lives marred by pain and brokenness into testimonies of divine restoration.
Monterey, IN, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored”: a profound and emotional journey through the lives of characters who face deep personal struggles and find redemption and restoration through their faith in Jesus Christ. “Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored” is the creation of published author, Angela Kisela, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who is the author of Shades of Life, a collection of Christian poetry.
Kisela shares, “Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored is composed of five distinct chapters. Each chapter illustrates a shattered circumstance in which the real-to-life character seeks the one true remedy for their brokenness—Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Kisela’s new book offers readers an inspiring message of hope and the transformative power of God’s love, making it a must-read for those seeking encouragement in their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories