Dawn Grittmann’s Newly Released "The Great Physician" is an Insightful Exploration of Holistic Health Through a Christian Lens
“The Great Physician” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn Grittmann is a thoughtful and comprehensive guide that delves into the intersection of faith and health, offering readers a biblical perspective on holistic well-being.
Gilbert, AZ, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Great Physician”: a compelling exploration of how faith influences every aspect of our health and well-being. “The Great Physician” is the creation of published author, Dawn Grittmann, a licensed Doctor of Pharmacy and Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality. She is also a suicide loss survivor, losing two cousins and her father to suicide. Dawn is involved in her church and several community groups. She is married to Derek and has one son, Dexter. While an Iowa native, Dawn and her family now make their home in sunny Arizona.
Grittmann shares, “Your health is so much more than what you eat and how you move. For Christians, our faith plays an important part in our health too, and it is easy to see God’s concern for our prayer and spiritual lives. But did you know that God cares about all aspects of our health, including topics such as humor, music, play, and work? In The Great Physician, we examine what the Bible has to say about a wide variety of health topics, and the results may surprise you. When it comes to our whole health, God has plenty of wisdom and comfort to assure us that God is indeed our ultimate caregiver. Join us in learning more about our health and how God oversees it all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Grittmann’s new book offers readers a unique and enriching perspective on health, emphasizing the importance of viewing well-being through the lens of faith and scripture.
Consumers can purchase “The Great Physician” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Great Physician,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
