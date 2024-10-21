Falkon SMS Launches Integration with Cisco's Webex, Enabling Seamless SMS Messaging Within the Platform

Falkon SMS has launched an integration with Cisco's Webex, allowing users to send and receive SMS directly within the Webex platform. This integration enhances communication by combining SMS with Webex’s collaboration tools, improving productivity and client engagement. Key features include seamless messaging, automation, and scalability, making it ideal for industries like healthcare, legal, and retail. The integration is available now with a free trial for new users.