Metropolis Corp Launches EntraClean: Simplifying Telecom Directory Cleanup
EntraClean is a free tool designed to simplify Cisco migrations and optimize active directory management for enterprises transitioning to cloud platforms.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Metropolis Corp, a provider of UC analytics and call accounting solutions for over 30 years, announces the launch of EntraClean – a free tool designed to simplify Cisco migrations and optimize active directory management for enterprises transitioning to cloud platforms.
Streamline Your Cloud Migration Journey
EntraClean is the ultimate cleanup companion for organizations migrating from Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM), Unified Contact Center Express (UCCX), and Cisco Unified Border Element (CUBE) to Webex Calling and other cloud platforms. This powerful tool addresses a critical challenge in the migration process: cleaning up and optimizing Active Directory and Cisco voice data.
Key Features and Benefits
Microsoft Entra ID Integration: Seamlessly manage users and authentication across Cisco and Microsoft environments, enhancing security and simplifying administration.
Comprehensive Cisco UC Data Analysis: Thoroughly analyze CUCM NumPlan, UCCX reports, and Webex Calling data to cross-reference extensions, number plans, and devices with ease; Identify and eliminate stale devices and unused extensions
Power BI Integration: Extract and transform Cisco UC data into Power BI-friendly formats for advanced analytics and reporting; Templated Power BI reporting is intuitive for easy navigation and efficient management of complex voice environments.
Perfect for Complex Migrations
EntraClean is an indispensable asset for organizations managing intricate Cisco voice environments or transitioning to new platforms, whether they are on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based. It simplifies the daunting task of data cleanup and optimization, ensuring that any new UC system starts with a clean, efficient foundation.
Availability and Pricing
EntraClean for Cisco is free and available to download from the Metropolis website.
Streamline Your Cloud Migration Journey
EntraClean is the ultimate cleanup companion for organizations migrating from Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM), Unified Contact Center Express (UCCX), and Cisco Unified Border Element (CUBE) to Webex Calling and other cloud platforms. This powerful tool addresses a critical challenge in the migration process: cleaning up and optimizing Active Directory and Cisco voice data.
Key Features and Benefits
Microsoft Entra ID Integration: Seamlessly manage users and authentication across Cisco and Microsoft environments, enhancing security and simplifying administration.
Comprehensive Cisco UC Data Analysis: Thoroughly analyze CUCM NumPlan, UCCX reports, and Webex Calling data to cross-reference extensions, number plans, and devices with ease; Identify and eliminate stale devices and unused extensions
Power BI Integration: Extract and transform Cisco UC data into Power BI-friendly formats for advanced analytics and reporting; Templated Power BI reporting is intuitive for easy navigation and efficient management of complex voice environments.
Perfect for Complex Migrations
EntraClean is an indispensable asset for organizations managing intricate Cisco voice environments or transitioning to new platforms, whether they are on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based. It simplifies the daunting task of data cleanup and optimization, ensuring that any new UC system starts with a clean, efficient foundation.
Availability and Pricing
EntraClean for Cisco is free and available to download from the Metropolis website.
Contact
Metropolis CorpContact
Sharon Harry
954-414-2900
metropolis.com
Sharon Harry
954-414-2900
metropolis.com
Categories