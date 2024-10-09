Author Joel Allen "Doc" Burgess’s New Book, "Riding with Willie," is a Poignant, Heartfelt Novel That Takes Readers on a Journey of Healing and Discovery

Recent release “Riding with Willie” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joel Allen "Doc" Burgess is a powerful tale that follows a man as he grapples with the loss of his riding partner and mentor. Feeling lost and unsure of his next steps, he embarks on a transformative journey down the open road, discovering that life's experiences—both common and extraordinary—hold deeper meaning.