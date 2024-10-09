Author Joel Allen "Doc" Burgess’s New Book, "Riding with Willie," is a Poignant, Heartfelt Novel That Takes Readers on a Journey of Healing and Discovery
Recent release “Riding with Willie” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joel Allen "Doc" Burgess is a powerful tale that follows a man as he grapples with the loss of his riding partner and mentor. Feeling lost and unsure of his next steps, he embarks on a transformative journey down the open road, discovering that life's experiences—both common and extraordinary—hold deeper meaning.
Marcola, PA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joel Allen "Doc" Burgess, who has been riding motorcycles ever since he was seventeen years old, has completed his new book, “Riding with Willie”: a riveting narrative that follows a man who finds himself at a crossroads after the devastating loss of his riding partner and mentor, leading him to ultimately discovers that the open road offers both solace and adventure.
“The story is about a man who has just lost his riding partner, his mentor,” writes Burgess. “He is lost and confused about where to go from where his life is now. He has an epiphany and decides the open road is where he needs to be. The road offers some common and some very uncommon experiences. He meets many people along the way that provide interesting flavor and stories of their own. He realizes that people and events in life happen for a reason.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joel Allen "Doc" Burgess’s enthralling novel is an exploration of human connection, the search for purpose, and the beauty of life's unpredictability. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Riding with Willie” is sure to resonate with anyone who has faced challenges and sought clarity in moments of despair, offering readers a chance to experience the thrill of the ride and the profound lessons that come from stepping into the unknown.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Riding with Willie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“The story is about a man who has just lost his riding partner, his mentor,” writes Burgess. “He is lost and confused about where to go from where his life is now. He has an epiphany and decides the open road is where he needs to be. The road offers some common and some very uncommon experiences. He meets many people along the way that provide interesting flavor and stories of their own. He realizes that people and events in life happen for a reason.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joel Allen "Doc" Burgess’s enthralling novel is an exploration of human connection, the search for purpose, and the beauty of life's unpredictability. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Riding with Willie” is sure to resonate with anyone who has faced challenges and sought clarity in moments of despair, offering readers a chance to experience the thrill of the ride and the profound lessons that come from stepping into the unknown.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Riding with Willie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories