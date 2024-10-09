Nahum Wendell Smith’s Newly Released "Beyond the Thin Veil" is an Unforgettable Journey Through the Supernatural
“Beyond the Thin Veil: Somewhere between the Physical and the Unseen My Testimony of Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, Angels, Demons, Faith, Hope, Fear, Courage, and the Supernatural Presented in a Collection of Nonfiction Short Stories” from author Nahum Wendell Smith is a captivating exploration of spirituality, courage, and the unseen realm. Through a collection of nonfiction short stories, Smith shares his personal testimony of encounters with Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, angels, and demons.
New York, NY, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond the Thin Veil: Somewhere between the Physical and the Unseen My Testimony of Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, Angels, Demons, Faith, Hope, Fear, Courage, and the Supernatural Presented in a Collection of Nonfiction Short Stories,” a compelling and enlightening journey into the realm of the supernatural, is the creation of published author, Nahum Wendell Smith.
Smith shares, “What if you were told that your grandfather is coming by the house tonight but you know that statement can’t be true because he’s dead and his funeral is tomorrow? I was twelve years old at the time when I heard those words. This was my first introduction into the world of malevolent demonic spirits.
“You will see exactly what spiritual warfare is really like—no red glowing eyes, no green vomit, no unusual smells, no possession, no levitation, and no flies. You will see what evil really does—what I did and the mistakes I made. You will see what the Holy Spirit showed me, what he told me to do, and how he protected and helped me to overcome the evil that came to my residence.
“This extremely interesting book, 'Beyond the Thin Veil,' was written as a collection of short stories tied together, creating a series of short scenes within a larger story. Named after a prophet in the Bible, the author sets out to write stories of significant events about himself and the people that were important in his life in an entertaining and uniquely original story. Being born out of wedlock, Black, and with a Jewish first name, then being told when he was in the fifth grade that he had been adopted, turned his whole life upside down. He struggles in meeting his biological mom and his brothers and sisters for the first time. He found the inner strength and courage to push through those childhood years. Knowing little to nothing of his family’s history, the author sets out to make sure that his defendants get a glimpse into his life, something that they wouldn’t find on ancestry.com. Who doesn’t like a good story Like the Roman military tribune Clavius (Joseph Fiennes) in the movie Risen, the author took a similar journey that made me question my own held beliefs in spirituality, religion, and the supernatural, and I discovered many truths about my experiences. The book is original, dynamic, informative, unbelievable, entertaining, and true; it’s quite a tale.
“And if you are fascinated by the supernatural and want to know more about the Holy Spirit, angels, demons, and spiritual warfare, then you will enjoy reading about his encounters with spirits, good and bad. How his faith in God strengthened him after receiving a Cancer diagnosis while writing the book. He will take you on an adventurous roller-coaster journey of emotional highs and lows. The author believes in the biblical truths and God’s promises that he heard when he was a child. Attending a small church in California, he has put into practice those teachings and principles of faith, overcoming fear and life’s hurdles. Nathan believes 'When you take this journey through these pages, you will find that faith overcomes fear.' The author encourages you to find your God-given purpose in life, to see your Boaz, God’s providence, God’s interventions in your life. Don’t just survive—thrive!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nahum Wendell Smith’s new book is a testament to Nahum Wendell Smith’s unwavering faith and his commitment to sharing the miraculous works of God. With its captivating storytelling and powerful message, this book is sure to resonate with readers seeking inspiration and spiritual enlightenment.
