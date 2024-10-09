Susan L. Long’s Newly Released "Sunrise Prayers with the Family" is an Inspiring Devotional for Starting the Day in Faith
“Sunrise Prayers with the Family” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan L. Long is a heartfelt collection of morning prayers designed to bring families together in faith, providing spiritual guidance and strength for the day ahead.
Cibolo, TX, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sunrise Prayers with the Family,” an uplifting devotional that offers readers a series of morning prayers meant to deepen their relationship with God and strengthen family bonds through daily spiritual practice, is the creation of published author, Susan L. Long.
Long shares, “It’s such a joy to rise in the morning with my Heavenly Father on my mind and surrounded by His loving presence. I often felt it was such a privilege to hear His heart and for Him to allow me to pour out my love upon Him. The prayers in this book were inspired by these intimate mornings with Him. As a mother, I felt it was my responsibility to cover my family in prayer as they embarked upon a new day, blessed by the Lord. I believe the prayers gave them the needed boldness to conquer whatever the Father’s will was for their life for that particular day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan L. Long’s new book is an inspiring resource for families seeking to incorporate prayer into their daily routine, offering a meaningful way to connect with God and one another.
Consumers can purchase “Sunrise Prayers with the Family” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sunrise Prayers with the Family,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
