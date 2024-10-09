Kelly McKnight’s Newly Released "Quack, Quack! May I Please Have a Snack?" is a Delightful Children’s Book That Imparts Important Lessons
“Quack, Quack! May I Please Have a Snack?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly McKnight is a charming tale that teaches children the importance of manners and politeness through the adventures of Davey Duck.
New York, NY, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Quack, Quack! May I Please Have a Snack?”: a heartwarming and engaging story that encourages young readers to use polite expressions. “Quack, Quack! May I Please Have a Snack?” is the creation of published author, Kelly McKnight, who was born and raised in Maryland. She is a mother and stepmother to four charismatic children, two dogs, and a cat. She has worked in the medical field for over fourteen years performing high-risk OB ultrasounds but mainly enjoys raising her children to be nice humans.
McKnight shares, “Uh, oh! Davey Duck is hungry and needs help finding a snack to satisfy the rumble in his tummy. By using “Please” and “Thank you,” will Davey find a snack? What will the snack be, and which farm animal friend offers it to him? Start your child on using or improving their manners on this fun journey with Davey Duck.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly McKnight’s new book is a perfect blend of entertainment and education, making it a valuable addition to any child's library.
Consumers can purchase “Quack, Quack! May I Please Have a Snack?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Quack, Quack! May I Please Have a Snack?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McKnight shares, “Uh, oh! Davey Duck is hungry and needs help finding a snack to satisfy the rumble in his tummy. By using “Please” and “Thank you,” will Davey find a snack? What will the snack be, and which farm animal friend offers it to him? Start your child on using or improving their manners on this fun journey with Davey Duck.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly McKnight’s new book is a perfect blend of entertainment and education, making it a valuable addition to any child's library.
Consumers can purchase “Quack, Quack! May I Please Have a Snack?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Quack, Quack! May I Please Have a Snack?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories