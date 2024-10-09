Elisabeth De Nitto’s Newly Released “Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds” is a Charming Journey of Compassion and Imagination

“Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elisabeth De Nitto is an enchanting tale that combines fantasy with valuable life lessons. Through vibrant illustrations and a heartwarming narrative, the book follows Rudi Rainbow's accidental journey to Earth and his quest for rescue, teaching young readers about compassion and the power of kindness.