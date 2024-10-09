Elisabeth De Nitto’s Newly Released “Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds” is a Charming Journey of Compassion and Imagination
“Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elisabeth De Nitto is an enchanting tale that combines fantasy with valuable life lessons. Through vibrant illustrations and a heartwarming narrative, the book follows Rudi Rainbow's accidental journey to Earth and his quest for rescue, teaching young readers about compassion and the power of kindness.
New York, NY, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds”: an enchanting tale that combines fantasy with valuable life lessons. “Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds” is the creation of published author, Elisabeth De Nitto, who is a retired academic and multimedia artist. Her German childhood was filled with fables and fairy tales. They created the vivid imagination she expresses in her writing and art.
Her grandchildren delight in the retelling of these memorable tales. As a result, the children love to create their own imaginary stories. They inspired "Rudi Rainbow, The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds" and its illustrations.
For information, go to www.elisabethdenitto.com.
De Nitto shares, “Rudi Rainbow accidentally falls to earth and lands in a grumpy thornbush. He begs several animals to rescue him. But they are selfishly preoccupied. Then a gentle dove pulls him to safety. In the end, a rainbow appears, and Rudi is able to climb up to his home in the clouds.
“Rudi Rainbow is an ideal bedtime story. It strikes a balance between scary Mr. Thornbush and reassurance at the end when Mama Rainbow tucks Rudi into bed with the last words, 'Good night, Rudi.'
“Rudi’s adventure demonstrates the importance of helping others. The text was carefully developed to build vocabulary for young children and stimulate a child’s imagination.
“Colorful collage illustrations accompanying each page enrich this delightful fantasy and will enchant readers of all ages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elisabeth De Nitto’s new book captivates with its charming narrative and vibrant illustrations.
Consumers can purchase “Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Her grandchildren delight in the retelling of these memorable tales. As a result, the children love to create their own imaginary stories. They inspired "Rudi Rainbow, The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds" and its illustrations.
For information, go to www.elisabethdenitto.com.
De Nitto shares, “Rudi Rainbow accidentally falls to earth and lands in a grumpy thornbush. He begs several animals to rescue him. But they are selfishly preoccupied. Then a gentle dove pulls him to safety. In the end, a rainbow appears, and Rudi is able to climb up to his home in the clouds.
“Rudi Rainbow is an ideal bedtime story. It strikes a balance between scary Mr. Thornbush and reassurance at the end when Mama Rainbow tucks Rudi into bed with the last words, 'Good night, Rudi.'
“Rudi’s adventure demonstrates the importance of helping others. The text was carefully developed to build vocabulary for young children and stimulate a child’s imagination.
“Colorful collage illustrations accompanying each page enrich this delightful fantasy and will enchant readers of all ages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elisabeth De Nitto’s new book captivates with its charming narrative and vibrant illustrations.
Consumers can purchase “Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rudi Rainbow: The Boy Who Fell from the Clouds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories