Pastor Hasan Smith’s Newly Released "Sermons of Serenity" is an Inspiring Guide to Finding Peace Through Faith
“Sermons of Serenity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Hasan Smith is a heartfelt collection of sermons and teachings focused on finding peace, purpose, and a deeper relationship with God through biblical wisdom.
Snellville, GA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sermons of Serenity”: a transformative and encouraging exploration of faith and scripture. “Sermons of Serenity” is the creation of published author, Pastor Hasan Smith, who received his bachelor of science in biblical leadership from Southwestern Christian University where he graduated summa cum laude. He was ordained to preach the gospel of Christ in 2011. He has served in several ministries within the church as well as in multiple areas of leadership including deacon, lead deacon, minister, associate pastor, and pastor.
Pastor Smith shares, “Have you been facing troubles in life, and it seems as if you are struggling more and more just to make it day to day? Have you been seeking answers to the mysteries of life and the purpose for your creation and existence? In search of peace and a better life along with seeking answers, love, and acceptance, have you attended or joined a church, which revealed itself to be a place of chaos and confusion? An institution where you experienced feelings of rejection, abuse, hurt, and control. Have you attempted to read the Bible, but for whatever reason the words just did not resonate? Or maybe you just love God’s word and enjoy learning as much as you can about living the life God purposed for you. If any of these apply, Sermons of Serenity is for you!
“Despite any trials, tribulations, or struggles that you might be facing, God loves you! He wants to talk to you. God desires to have a better relationship with you. The ultimate tool and primary way that God talks to us is through His word. Second Timothy 3:16–17 (NIV) reads, 'All scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.' Whatever your path, whatever you may be struggling with or trying to make it through, as David said, the Word of God is literally a lamp unto your feet and light unto your path (Psalm 119:195).
“I wrote Sermons of Serenity to assist you on your journey and relationship with God. Sermons of Serenity is a personal discussion between me and you teaching you about the Word of God and the lives of historical figures throughout the Bible who we can all learn from. It is my prayer that through your reading you will be taught, encouraged, motivated, and your faith will increase.
“Blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Hasan Smith’s new book offers readers a compassionate and insightful resource for deepening their faith and navigating life's challenges with biblical guidance.
Consumers can purchase “Sermons of Serenity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sermons of Serenity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
