Judy Esway’s Newly Released "But Not Today" is a Poignant and Emotionally Rich Exploration of Love, Loss, and Faith
“But Not Today” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Esway is a deeply moving novel that delves into the themes of love, faith, mortality, and coping with grief, following the journey of a couple facing the challenges of terminal illness.
Columbus, OH, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “But Not Today”: an emotionally compelling story about love, resilience, and coming to terms with mortality. “But Not Today” is the creation of published author, Judy Esway, who has worked as a clinical health-care chaplain and a hospice bereavement counselor. Esway holds a master’s degree in theology as well as certification in thanatology (death, dying, bereavement). But Not Today is her fifth book and debut novel.
Esway shares, “High school sweethearts, Dom and Maria Domiani, are in high spirits as they set out to celebrate their fiftieth wedding anniversary amidst the magical red rocks of Sedona, Arizona. But life takes a bitter twist when Dom falls ill along the way, and emergency surgery reveals he has incurable cancer. The devastating news tests their strength but not their love as they grow even closer in a surprising new intimacy. Maria is a progressive, though devout, Catholic. Dom is less overt about his faith, and Maria wonders how he’ll come to terms with the prospect of dying. She is surprised when he finds inner peace and acceptance more quickly than she. After all, this is her world.
“Maria is a hospice bereavement counselor, thoroughly familiar with death, dying, and bereavement. She can educate others about the process, teach classes on the subject, and walk with complete strangers in their time of need. But she is shattered at the thought of losing her husband, the love of her life.
“Through the story of one colorful Italian American family, But Not Today captures universal themes of love, meaning, faith, loss, death, and fear of growing old alone. It shows the various ways people cope and how humor can provide a sense of normalcy, even when life falls apart. The story is narrated with heart and love through the eyes and rich inner life of the main protagonist, Maria Angela Theresa Giordano-Domiani.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Esway’s new book presents a tender and insightful portrayal of how one family navigates the complexities of life, love, and death, offering a powerful message about faith and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “But Not Today” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “But Not Today,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
