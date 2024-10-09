Justin Cook’s New Book, "Infectious Injustice," is a Candid and Powerful Account of Survival and Corruption Inside San Quentin During the COVID-19 Crisis
Goodyear, AZ, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Justin Cook, a technical architect who has worked at the most prestigious companies and holds over fifty technical certifications, including top-tier status among the technical community worldwide, has completed his most recent book, “Infectious Injustice: The True Story of Survival and Loss against Corruption, the COVID-19 Disaster inside of San Quentin, and the Dumpster Fire that is Known as Mass Incarceration”: a gripping and unflinching glimpse into the harrowing reality of life behind bars while navigating the pandemic's devastating impact.
Originally from Nevada, author Justin Cook is a father of three and holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish literature, a master’s in information systems, and is pursuing a PhD in information systems. A marathon runner who has run with the bulls in Pamplona twice, Cook enjoys teaching Kenpo, where he holds a black belt, playing piano, snowboarding, and hiking. Currently, he lives in Arizona with his dog, Maggie, and can be found writing most days, where he transports readers to a place where bold heroes have endearing flaws, as he broadly addresses the human experience.
“A secret preview into the treacherous journey of a man thrown from a successful life in Silicon Valley into the dark asphyxiating prison of San Quentin, with murders, serial killers, rats, and COVID around every corner,” writes Cook. “This true story is told by an inmate who was inside, living and breathing in the system of incarceration for nearly two years. He paints a masterpiece of detail by challenging the stigma that prisoners are less than people, that law enforcement is superior, and that the system of incarceration in the United States is still functioning. You will join him in the cell while he recounts hunger strikes, malnutrition, panic, and pandemonium, by weaving comedic banter with a stoic sense of realism.
“This is a captivating tale of how sick and dying men, caused by the nationally publicized disaster of thirty deaths in a short period in the prison, stitched together the remnants of their shattered dignity and formed a brotherhood to withstand all odds; it paints the solo journey of a man’s struggle through addiction, loss, corruption, oppression, racism, and fear. You won’t put down this enthralling and uttering engrossing saga of survival, a triumphant testament to the endurance of the human spirit, loyalty, respect, and the fallacy of rehabilitation while incarcerated.”
Published by Fulton Books, Justin Cook’s book presents an engrossing saga that highlights the endurance of the human spirit, urging readers to confront the realities of mass incarceration and the systemic injustices that persist within the American penal system.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Infectious Injustice: The True Story of Survival and Loss against Corruption, the COVID-19 Disaster inside of San Quentin, and the Dumpster Fire that is Known as Mass Incarceration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from Nevada, author Justin Cook is a father of three and holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish literature, a master’s in information systems, and is pursuing a PhD in information systems. A marathon runner who has run with the bulls in Pamplona twice, Cook enjoys teaching Kenpo, where he holds a black belt, playing piano, snowboarding, and hiking. Currently, he lives in Arizona with his dog, Maggie, and can be found writing most days, where he transports readers to a place where bold heroes have endearing flaws, as he broadly addresses the human experience.
“A secret preview into the treacherous journey of a man thrown from a successful life in Silicon Valley into the dark asphyxiating prison of San Quentin, with murders, serial killers, rats, and COVID around every corner,” writes Cook. “This true story is told by an inmate who was inside, living and breathing in the system of incarceration for nearly two years. He paints a masterpiece of detail by challenging the stigma that prisoners are less than people, that law enforcement is superior, and that the system of incarceration in the United States is still functioning. You will join him in the cell while he recounts hunger strikes, malnutrition, panic, and pandemonium, by weaving comedic banter with a stoic sense of realism.
“This is a captivating tale of how sick and dying men, caused by the nationally publicized disaster of thirty deaths in a short period in the prison, stitched together the remnants of their shattered dignity and formed a brotherhood to withstand all odds; it paints the solo journey of a man’s struggle through addiction, loss, corruption, oppression, racism, and fear. You won’t put down this enthralling and uttering engrossing saga of survival, a triumphant testament to the endurance of the human spirit, loyalty, respect, and the fallacy of rehabilitation while incarcerated.”
Published by Fulton Books, Justin Cook’s book presents an engrossing saga that highlights the endurance of the human spirit, urging readers to confront the realities of mass incarceration and the systemic injustices that persist within the American penal system.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Infectious Injustice: The True Story of Survival and Loss against Corruption, the COVID-19 Disaster inside of San Quentin, and the Dumpster Fire that is Known as Mass Incarceration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories