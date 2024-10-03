Balance Health’s Annual Physician Education Conference Takes Place in Chicago
Balance Health hosted its Annual Physician Education Conference in Chicago in September, bringing more than 165 Balance Health doctors and team members together for the two-day CME conference. Particular emphasis was placed on the development of relationships among the Balance Health physicians who came together from 9 states for the event.
Chicago, IL, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Balance Health (BH), the only national podiatric organization that is both majority-owned and run by podiatrists, hosted its Annual Physician Education Conference in Chicago in September. The event brought more than 165 Balance Health doctors and additional team members together for the two-day CME conference, which included additional training sessions for new graduates entering practice. Particular emphasis was placed on the development of relationships among the Balance Health physicians who came together from 9 states for the event.
Attendees and industry partners said it was one of the best education conferences they have been to in years, touting sessions covering topics such as Tackling Heel Pain, Women of Balance, Surgical Complications, Tips and Pearls, Limb Preservation, and much more. There was also ample opportunity to collaborate and share best practices for patient care with peers from the 9 states served by BH.
"The camaraderie, collaboration, and interaction of younger and more experienced physicians from all the practices in the 9 States we serve was inspiring," said Dr. Lowell Weil, Jr., the Program Director of the Conference and the Executive Chairman of Balance Health (Chicago, IL).
Fellowship and the sharing of knowledge is a top priority for the Podiatrist-led Group. Dr. Alex Reyzelman, Chief Medical Officer of Balance Health (San Francisco, CA) stated "Physician engagement at the conference was amazing. It felt like everyone truly enjoyed being there and talking to their fellow Balance Health colleagues."
Dr. Jennifer Bernstein, DPM (Chicago, IL), noted, “The Balance Health conference this year turned out to be my favorite conference I've ever attended. I liked it because it was not a scientific conference. It was a success conference. Not only was it about the tools we can utilize to make our practices more successful, but it was truly inspiring to see how many successful docs have joined forces in the same group. I felt so proud to be a part of such a stellar group of individuals. I can't wait for next year.”
Balance Health places particular importance on the mentoring of physicians joining BH fresh from residency. Dr. Blake Wallace, DPM (Phoenix, AZ), attended the conference and expressed, “As a doctor newly out of residency, this conference gave me a wealth of knowledge on how to run a smooth office. I loved getting to know other physicians within the company and gaining wisdom from their experiences.”
Dr. Lowell Weil Jr. has announced that the planning of the Balance Health 2025 Physicians Education Conference is already underway and that the event will likely take place in San Francisco, CA. Having collected and analyzed survey responses from this year’s participants, next year’s meeting promises to improve on the already great successes of this year’s conference.
For more information, please visit www.balancehealth.com.
Press Contacts:
Denise Harshbarger, Director of Marketing
dharshbarger@balancehealth.com
628-588-3421
Dr. Lowell Weil Jr., Executive Chairman
lwj@weil4feet.com
https://balancehealth.com/
Attendees and industry partners said it was one of the best education conferences they have been to in years, touting sessions covering topics such as Tackling Heel Pain, Women of Balance, Surgical Complications, Tips and Pearls, Limb Preservation, and much more. There was also ample opportunity to collaborate and share best practices for patient care with peers from the 9 states served by BH.
"The camaraderie, collaboration, and interaction of younger and more experienced physicians from all the practices in the 9 States we serve was inspiring," said Dr. Lowell Weil, Jr., the Program Director of the Conference and the Executive Chairman of Balance Health (Chicago, IL).
Fellowship and the sharing of knowledge is a top priority for the Podiatrist-led Group. Dr. Alex Reyzelman, Chief Medical Officer of Balance Health (San Francisco, CA) stated "Physician engagement at the conference was amazing. It felt like everyone truly enjoyed being there and talking to their fellow Balance Health colleagues."
Dr. Jennifer Bernstein, DPM (Chicago, IL), noted, “The Balance Health conference this year turned out to be my favorite conference I've ever attended. I liked it because it was not a scientific conference. It was a success conference. Not only was it about the tools we can utilize to make our practices more successful, but it was truly inspiring to see how many successful docs have joined forces in the same group. I felt so proud to be a part of such a stellar group of individuals. I can't wait for next year.”
Balance Health places particular importance on the mentoring of physicians joining BH fresh from residency. Dr. Blake Wallace, DPM (Phoenix, AZ), attended the conference and expressed, “As a doctor newly out of residency, this conference gave me a wealth of knowledge on how to run a smooth office. I loved getting to know other physicians within the company and gaining wisdom from their experiences.”
Dr. Lowell Weil Jr. has announced that the planning of the Balance Health 2025 Physicians Education Conference is already underway and that the event will likely take place in San Francisco, CA. Having collected and analyzed survey responses from this year’s participants, next year’s meeting promises to improve on the already great successes of this year’s conference.
For more information, please visit www.balancehealth.com.
Press Contacts:
Denise Harshbarger, Director of Marketing
dharshbarger@balancehealth.com
628-588-3421
Dr. Lowell Weil Jr., Executive Chairman
lwj@weil4feet.com
https://balancehealth.com/
Contact
Balance HealthContact
Denise Harshbarger
628-588-3421
https://balancehealth.com
Denise Harshbarger
628-588-3421
https://balancehealth.com
Categories