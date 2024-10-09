Raquel M. Katigbak and Cheranellore Vasudevan’s New Book, “Discovering AI: In Our Town,” is an Inspiring Adventure for All Into the World of Artificial Intelligence
Houston, TX, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Raquel M. Katigbak and Cheranellore “Vasu” Vasudevan have completed their most recent book, “Discovering AI: In Our Town”: a vibrant and educational book that takes young readers on an immersive journey into the world of artificial intelligence through the eyes of two curious siblings, Amina and Ishaan, in the dynamic town of Makerville.
“Makerville, a place where dreams are built with gears and code, is the vibrant setting for the journey of two siblings into the heart of technology,” writes Raquel, a technologist passionate about helping others explore creativity with technology and Vasu, a prolific thinker, writer, and inventor on emerging technology. “This STEM-friendly book illuminates the role of artificial intelligence in our world through the curious eyes of logical thinker Amina and her imaginative brother, Ishaan. With their cousin Alex, a student of computer science, they delve into AI’s applications: driverless cars navigate with learned precision, biometric analysis enables seamless payments, robots translate languages fluently, and virtual costumes come to life through augmented reality.”
“This engaging learning experience showcases AI’s potential to revolutionize daily life and inspires young readers to explore the world of artificial intelligence and related fields. It’s a discovery of how creativity merged with logic can harness AI for good, sparking innovation and imagination in every child. Join the siblings on an adventure that’s not just about understanding AI, but about envisioning a future where technology is synonymous with endless possibilities.”
Published by Fulton Books, Raquel M. Katigbak and Cheranellore Vasudevan’s book will help young readers not only witness AI in action but also learn how it’s transforming the world. Through this vibrant and colorful adventure, “Discovering AI: In Our Town” reveals how creativity and logic can combine to harness AI for positive change and is sure to leave readers eager for the next installment, “Discovering AI: In the Ocean.”
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Discovering AI: In Our Town” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Makerville, a place where dreams are built with gears and code, is the vibrant setting for the journey of two siblings into the heart of technology,” writes Raquel, a technologist passionate about helping others explore creativity with technology and Vasu, a prolific thinker, writer, and inventor on emerging technology. “This STEM-friendly book illuminates the role of artificial intelligence in our world through the curious eyes of logical thinker Amina and her imaginative brother, Ishaan. With their cousin Alex, a student of computer science, they delve into AI’s applications: driverless cars navigate with learned precision, biometric analysis enables seamless payments, robots translate languages fluently, and virtual costumes come to life through augmented reality.”
“This engaging learning experience showcases AI’s potential to revolutionize daily life and inspires young readers to explore the world of artificial intelligence and related fields. It’s a discovery of how creativity merged with logic can harness AI for good, sparking innovation and imagination in every child. Join the siblings on an adventure that’s not just about understanding AI, but about envisioning a future where technology is synonymous with endless possibilities.”
Published by Fulton Books, Raquel M. Katigbak and Cheranellore Vasudevan’s book will help young readers not only witness AI in action but also learn how it’s transforming the world. Through this vibrant and colorful adventure, “Discovering AI: In Our Town” reveals how creativity and logic can combine to harness AI for positive change and is sure to leave readers eager for the next installment, “Discovering AI: In the Ocean.”
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Discovering AI: In Our Town” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories