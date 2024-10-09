Marianna Helena Wesolowski’s New Book, “Confessions of a CEO: Season One: Grand Rising,” is a Captivating Journey Through Entrepreneurship and Personal Growth
Rochester, NY, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marianna Helena Wesolowski, the CEO and founder of N.A.T.E. Health, a cutting-edge Robotics Company, has completed her most recent book, “Confessions of a CEO: Season One: Grand Rising”: a compelling memoir that chronicles the challenges and triumphs of starting a business while balancing the demands of college life, offering readers a firsthand look at the steep slopes and sharp turns of entrepreneurial life.
In “Confessions of a CEO,” at just 22 years old, Marianna Wesolowski finds herself at a crossroads when a pivotal phone call with Rick, a respected businessman, sparks the idea of starting her own company. “Grand Rising” chronicles her adventure as she transforms this idea into reality, navigating the unpredictable terrain of entrepreneurship with determination and resilience.
Published by Fulton Books, Marianna Helena Wesolowski’s book offers an authentic portrayal of the highs and lows experienced by a young CEO, marked by the steep slopes of business challenges and the sharp turns of personal growth. Through candid and deeply personal reflections, Wesolowski provides a window into the complex world of starting and running a business while managing the pressures of academic life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Confessions of a CEO: Season One: Grand Rising” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
