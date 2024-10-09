Sherry Bari’s New Book, “My Grandpa Wears a Mask at Night,” is a Heartfelt and Humorous Story Designed to Help Young Readers Understand What a CPAP Machine is
New York, NY, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sherry Bari, a grandmother of five who currently resides with her husband and adorable sheltie in rural Wisconsin, has completed her most recent book, “My Grandpa Wears a Mask at Night”: a delightful story that follows Liam and Lydia as they come to learn what their grandpa’s CPAP mask is.
“Liam and Lydia were scared when they first saw their grandpa with a CPAP mask on,” writes Bari. “This book, very generally and in a kid-friendly manner, introduces the CPAP machine (a.k.a. snorkel) to a child. If you have sleep apnea, wear a CPAP mask while sleeping, have kids around, it’s a must read. It is short, to the point, and humorous.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sherry Bari’s book is not only a helpful tool for families dealing with sleep apnea but also a charming read that offers a unique blend of education and entertainment. With colorful artwork and a straightforward approach, “My Grandpa Wears a Mask at Night” is an engaging tale that will help turn an unfamiliar object into a source of comfort and normalcy.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “My Grandpa Wears a Mask at Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories