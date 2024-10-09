Janie Webb Sigler’s New Book, "Adventures of Kenton and Moira: Assisted Living Facility," Follows a Heartwarming, Intergenerational Celebration for the Chinese New Year
Quincy, IL, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Janie Webb Sigler, a loving mother of five and grandmother of thirteen who enjoys sewing, writing, cooking, and baking, has completed her most recent book, “Adventures of Kenton and Moira: Assisted Living Facility”: a delightful story that centers around two young children who go with their grandmother to visit her friend at an assisted living facility to ring in the Chinese New Year together.
“Join Grandma George, Kenton, and Moira on their adventure to visit Grandma George’s best friend, Beth,” writes Sigler. “She lives in an assisted living facility, and it is the Chinese New Year. See what happens when they visit her to celebrate the new year.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janie Webb Sigler’s book artfully blends together the excitement of a new year celebration with the warmth of intergenerational connections, offering readers a glimpse into the lives of those living in assisted care. With colorful artwork to help bring Sigler’s story to life, “Adventures of Kenton and Moira: Assisted Living Facility” will help teach young readers about the significance of cultural traditions and the joy of visiting and celebrating with loved ones in various stages of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Adventures of Kenton and Moira: Assisted Living Facility” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
