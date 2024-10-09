Diane Milkowski’s New Book, "Angel with a Tail," is a Heartfelt and Delightful Tale That Celebrates the Unbreakable Bond Between a Boy and His Guardian Angel Dog
Rowlett, TX, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Diane Milkowski, a native New Yorker who has claimed Texas as her home for the past fifty years, has completed her most recent book, “Angel with a Tail”: a stirring and charming story that follows the journey of a golden retriever who becomes a guardian angel to a young boy, offering a powerful tribute to the enduring bond between children and their beloved pets.
A 1969 graduate from the University of Wisconsin, author Diane Milkowski was a high school French teacher for many years. Since retiring in 2012, she has followed her dream of becoming an artist, concentrating on pet portraits for friends and family. Currently, Diane lives with her husband, Dennis, and their cocker spaniel, Ringo.
“This is a story of love and devotion by a golden retriever who becomes the guardian angel to a little boy,” writes Milkowski. “It takes us through the many stages of childhood and all the possible dangers implied. There is nothing like the protection of a beloved pet. There are many lessons to be learned about how to navigate the perils of growing up and how one sweet animal is there to protect us.”
Published by Fulton Books, Diane Milkowski’s book not only provides a touching exploration of the special bond between children and their pets but also offers important lessons on resilience, safety, and the comfort of having a loving guardian. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Milkowski’s story to life, “Angel with a Tail” is sure to resonate with families and young readers, celebrating the profound impact that pets can have on one’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Angel with a Tail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
