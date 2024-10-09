Maria P. Love’s New Book, "Kandi's Predicament," is a Gripping and Spellbinding Novel That Centers Around One Woman’s Journey Through Spiritual Warfare and Redemption
Minneapolis, MN, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maria P. Love, a Spiritualist Counselor who has been dealing in the spiritual realm for four decades, has completed her most recent book, “Kandi's Predicament”: a compelling tale designed to shed light on the reality of spiritual warfare to offer readers a powerful message of hope and transformation through faith.
In “Kandi’s Predicament,” readers follow the life of Kandi Denita Jones Bates, a highly intelligent and spiritually attuned woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and liberation. The novel begins with Kandi’s blissful wedding and honeymoon, but soon takes a dramatic turn as she faces the challenge of spiritual warfare. In her quest for freedom from the darkness she inherited by birth, Kandi must decide whether to use her unique gifts as a means of protection and deliverance.
“This fictional novel is displaying how Kandi experienced spiritual warfare at its best and how she deals with it,” writes Maria. “The audience will see the darkness of this world can be eliminated with the Word of God. Kandi had inherited this darkness through birth, and one day, she wanted to be set free.
“The audience will see anybody that want to be set free from captivity can be transformed. They can walk into the newness of God through repentance. This book not only reaches out to give hope to captives but reinstates that deliverance is there for the asking—by faith!”
Published by Fulton Books, Maria P. Love’s book is a profound reading experience that not only reaches out to those in need of spiritual guidance but also reinforces the message that transformation and freedom are possible through sincere repentance and belief. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Kandi’s Predicament” is poised to inspire readers to confront their own spiritual battles and embrace the transformative power of faith and a strong relationship with God.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Kandi's Predicament” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
