Author Anita Bringe-Worth’s New Book, "My Baby and Me," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl and Her Baby Doll That Explores Their Evolving Relationship as She Grows Older

Recent release “My Baby and Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Anita Bringe-Worth is a delightful story that beautifully captures the journey of a little girl and her beloved doll as they navigate the challenges of growing up. From the innocence of babyhood to the milestones of school age, the book sensitively addresses the emotions associated with change and separation.