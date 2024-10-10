Author Anita Bringe-Worth’s New Book, "My Baby and Me," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl and Her Baby Doll That Explores Their Evolving Relationship as She Grows Older
Recent release “My Baby and Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Anita Bringe-Worth is a delightful story that beautifully captures the journey of a little girl and her beloved doll as they navigate the challenges of growing up. From the innocence of babyhood to the milestones of school age, the book sensitively addresses the emotions associated with change and separation.
Charlotte, NC, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anita Bringe-Worth, an active member of the Charlotte Writers Club, who holds a masters of professional studies with honors in elementary and special education and worked with the special needs population for BOCES in Yorktown Heights, New York, has completed her new book, “My Baby and Me”: a heartfelt and relatable story that follows a young girl and her cherished doll through a series of adventures, exploring themes of growth, separation, and the evolving bond between a child and her favorite toy.
“A young girl and her favorite doll find themselves on many adventures together from babyhood to school age and encounter separation issues along the way,” writes Bringe-Worth. “The little girl discovers how to adjust to growing up knowing that her favorite doll and play toy must sometimes stay at home without her.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Anita Bringe-Worth’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s daughter and the first doll she received as a baby and still remains in the family toy box. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Bringe-Worth’s story to life, “My Baby and Me” is a brilliant celebration of the deep connection between children and their toys, as well as a guide to accepting change throughout childhood development.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "My Baby and Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories