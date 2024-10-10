Valerie Creviston’s Newly Released "DIFFERENT" is an Uplifting Children’s Book
“DIFFERENT” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valerie Creviston is a heartwarming and inclusive children’s book that celebrates the unique qualities and diverse experiences of children from various backgrounds.
Jacksonville, IL, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “DIFFERENT”: a charming and educational children’s book that uses delightful rhyming to highlight and embrace the diversity of children’s appearances, family dynamics, and both visible and invisible disabilities. “DIFFERENT” is the creation of published author, Valerie Creviston, a doctor of physical therapy by trade, ironman, coach, and cofounder of the nonprofit Operation Uniquecorn Inc. She is most proud of her role as a wife and mother to four beautiful children: Chase, Kellen, Cannon, and Lola. Valerie and her husband, Barry, were blessed with Lola in 2012. Since Lola was born, Val knew that Lola Grace was something special.
Creviston shares, “With simplicity of delightful rhyming, Different portrays positive images of children with various differences. These differences include differences not only in appearance but also in family dynamics and disabilities seen and unseen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Creviston’s new book provides a touching and insightful look at the beauty of diversity, encouraging children to appreciate and celebrate each other's unique traits.
Consumers can purchase “DIFFERENT” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “DIFFERENT,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
