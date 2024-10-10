Neil D. Garguilo’s Newly Released "Listen If You Have Ears" is a Fascinating Historical Novel of Faith and Transformation
“Listen If You Have Ears” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neil D. Garguilo is a captivating historical novel that weaves themes of love, faith, and redemption, following the spiritual transformation of a man as he embarks on a journey to spread the Gospel during Saint Paul’s second missionary journey.
Freehold, NJ, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Listen If You Have Ears”: a heartfelt and engaging narrative. “Listen If You Have Ears” is the creation of published author, Neil D. Garguilo, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Fordham University with a major in history. He retired in 2019 and enjoys reading, exercise, travel and, most importantly, writing. He wrote articles for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America newspaper. He sits on the board of education in beautiful Freehold Township, New Jersey. Being involved in the community, he also was a commissioner for the Freehold Township Historic Preservation Commission.
He has three wonderful children and is happily married to his wife, Denise.
Garguilo shares, “'Listen If You Have Ears' is a compelling and inspiring historical novel of love, forgiveness, and redemption. It follows the story of Ari and how he became a lion for Jesus and helped spread the good news of the Gospel. It is also a story of love between Ari and his beautiful Monica.
“Follow along on Saint Paul’s second missionary journey. Ari traveled to many of the famous cities of Greece and Asia Minor to spread that Jesus Christ was Lord. Saint Paul taught him about the life and death of Jesus and how He was the Son of God. Ari became an insightful oratory, but his main gift was that of healing.
“But how did Ari come to this state in his life? How did he become such an advocate for the good news of Jesus Christ? What happened to change Ari so that his heart was open to accept Jesus as “the Way, the Truth, and the Life”? Uncover this fascinating story as you read Listen If You Have Ears.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neil D. Garguilo’s new book provides a rich, engaging narrative of early Christian history, combining historical details with a heartfelt story of personal transformation and divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Listen If You Have Ears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Listen If You Have Ears,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
