Jimmie Hupp’s Newly Released “DEATH JR: The Devil’s Rebuke” is a Riveting Supernatural Thriller
“DEATH JR: The Devil’s Rebuke” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmie Hupp is a gripping tale of supernatural adventure, love, and the eternal battle between good and evil, exploring themes of heroism, sacrifice, and the fight against darkness.
Prineville, OR, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “DEATH JR: The Devil’s Rebuke”: a thrilling and imaginative exploration of a young man’s fight against dark forces. “DEATH JR: The Devil’s Rebuke” is the creation of published author, Jimmie Hupp, who was born and raised in the small town of Prineville, Oregon. He has worked as an electrician for twenty-five years to support his family. He is a father of four and has been happily married to his wife, Shellie, for twenty-one years.
Hupp shares, “Death Jr, or DJ for short, was not your typical young adult. He was the son of the Grim Reaper and had inherited his father’s powers. But that didn’t stop him from being a fun-loving guy who enjoyed spending time with his friends.
“DJ met a girl named Claire who lived down the hall, and he fell in love with her. Unfortunately, she was in an abusive relationship with Dan, a biker who was involved in all sorts of shady dealings, including Devil worship. Dan planned to sacrifice Claire to the Devil to gain power and unleash hell on earth. DJ knew he had to act fast to save Claire and the world by stopping Dan’s plan from coming to fruition.
“With the help of his father, the Grim Reaper himself, and some quirky friends, DJ set out on a mission to save Claire and the world. Finding out the details of Dan’s plans, they developed a strategy to stop him and trained for the battle ahead.
“As the day of the sacrifice drew near, DJ and his crew sprang into action, fighting off Dan’s henchmen and dodging his traps. In the end, will DJ’s quick thinking and bravery save the day? Can he succeed in saving Claire and the world by stopping Dan from completing the ritual and unleashing Hell on earth?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmie Hupp’s new book delivers a captivating narrative filled with supernatural elements, engaging characters, and the ultimate struggle between light and darkness.
Consumers can purchase “DEATH JR: The Devil’s Rebuke” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “DEATH JR: The Devil’s Rebuke,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
