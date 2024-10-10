Terry R. Kern’s Newly Released "YHWH: It’s All About His Name" is a Thoughtful and Discerning Study
“YHWH: It’s All About His Name” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry R. Kern is an enlightening exploration of the significance of God’s personal name, YHWH, and its profound implications for believers.
Bismarck, ND, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “YHWH: It’s All About His Name”: profound and insightful study that delves into the meaning and importance of God’s personal name as revealed in the Bible. “YHWH: It’s All About His Name” is the creation of published author, Terry R. Kern, who grew up on a farm in northern North Dakota. He met his wife, Sandie, at college, and they recently celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. YHWH blessed them with four wonderful sons and daughters-in-law and eight wonderful grandchildren. After graduating from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1979, Pastor Terry has pastored churches in Texas, Minnesota, and North Dakota. Currently he is the pastor of teaching and preaching at Truth Fellowship Live Church in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Kern shares, “Billions of people all around the earth believe in the existence of a Supreme Being that we call by His title, God. The very first verse of the Old Testament of the Jewish and Christian Bible tells us 'In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.' (Genesis 1:1) But the vast majority of those people who read the Bible (Jew or Gentile) do not know that 'God' is not His name. He has a name – a proper name and His personal name – but most people do not even know what it is. In addition to that, He has made it extremely clear throughout the Bible that His name is very important to Him. His name has deep and powerful meaning and He has told us that it is His name forever. He has also repeatedly declared that He wants to be known by His name throughout the whole earth. His name is even printed in the Bible over 6828 times. That’s right. He had the writers of the Bible write down His name that many times. So, what is His name? YHWH is His name. This book is about YHWH. It is 'all about His name.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry R. Kern’s new book offers readers a deeper understanding of the significance of God’s name, YHWH, and invites them to explore the richness of its meaning in their spiritual lives.
Consumers can purchase “YHWH: It’s All About His Name” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “YHWH: It’s All About His Name,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
