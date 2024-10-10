WALM’s Newly Released "Voices of HIM" is a Powerful Testament to Faith and Redemption
“Voices of HIM” from Christian Faith Publishing author WALM is a heartfelt exploration of faith, personal struggles, and the redemptive power of Christ's love. The book delves into the complexities of life, the challenges of discerning God’s voice, and the transformative journey toward embracing divine love and grace.
New York, NY, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Voices of HIM”: a profound and deeply personal reflection on faith, struggle, and redemption. “Voices of HIM” is the creation of published author, WALM, a dedicated wife and expectant mother who resides in Georgia.
WALM shares, “Unpoetically navigating through life, learning which voices I am hearing. People go through life feeling as if no one could possibly understand what they are experiencing. We make thousands of choices a day. I am sharing my shame, my mistakes, my truth, and love. I give all the glory to Jesus Christ who willing laid down his life for me. You can choose how you want to spend your life. I choose him unapologetically because the cross is enough. Whether you believe or not, he loves you too. I am just your average sinner.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, WALM’s new book invites readers into a journey of deep spiritual reflection and the embrace of Christ's unconditional love. Through personal testimony and candid revelations, "Voices of HIM" serves as both a testament and a guide for those seeking to deepen their faith and find solace in God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Voices of HIM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Voices of HIM,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
