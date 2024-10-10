Christine Kern’s Newly Released “Way Out of Memory; La Salida de la Memoria” is a Powerful Reflection on Overcoming Toxic Relationships Through Faith
“Way Out of Memory; La Salida de la Memoria” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Kern is a heartfelt exploration of the challenges of toxic relationships, empowerment, and the importance of faith in making life-changing decisions.
New York, NY, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Way Out of Memory; La Salida de la Memoria,” a compelling and spiritually enriching exploration of overcoming toxic relationships and finding freedom through faith, is the creation of published author, Christine Kern.
Kern shares, “The Way Out of Memory shows you the stumbling blocks of a toxic relationship and makes you understand that, at some point, the day of decision comes with the question: Go or stay for a happy life? In trust and love for God, I received the strength to take new paths and feel free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Kern’s new book delves deeply into personal struggles, growth, and finding strength in God when faced with life’s most difficult decisions.
Consumers can purchase “Way Out of Memory; La Salida de la Memoria” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Way Out of Memory; La Salida de la Memoria,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
