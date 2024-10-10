Patti Belton’s New Book, "Leia's First Field Trip," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows a Young Girl and Her Classmates on an Unforgettable Adventure at the Aquarium
New York, NY, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patti Belton, a loving mother of two grown children who currently resides in the small town of Murphys, California in the Sierra Nevada foothills, has completed her most recent book, “Leia's First Field Trip”: a charming story that follows young Leia's school trip to the aquarium, where she discovers all sorts of marine life and sees the world through her own unique eyes.
“‘Leia’s First Field Trip’ will take its readers on a fun-filled day, exploring an aquarium with Leia and her class,” writes Belton. “The students have come to recognize that a day will always be out of the ordinary when Leia is among them. She looks at things quite differently from others.
“As they visit the different rooms, her curiosity brings many surprises not only to the kids but also the staff. When they enter the large two-story fish tank, she immediately notices that they are all swimming in the same direction. ‘Why?’ She wonders. ‘Do they know how to turn around? Is the water pushing them that way?’ She has to find out. She thinks up a plan to get her answers. As they continue, she will also think of ways to get a little excitement from the jellyfish and even play games with the octopuses.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patti Belton’s book is a celebration of curiosity, imagination, and the joy of learning, and will help to inspire young readers to explore their surroundings with a sense of wonder just like Leia. With vibrant illustrations that help to bring Belton’s story to life, “Leia's First Field Trip” promises to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, encouraging them to embrace their curiosity and find excitement in the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Leia's First Field Trip” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
