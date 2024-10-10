Eileen Teel’s New Book, "Be Grateful," is Designed for Readers to Discover the Power of Gratitude as They Follow Two Siblings Spending a Weekend with Their Grandparents
Arvada, CO, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eileen Teel has completed her most recent book, “Be Grateful”: a charming story that takes young readers on a heartwarming journey with two siblings who learn the invaluable lesson of gratitude during a weekend sleepover with their grandparents.
A resident of Colorado, author Eileen Teel finds immense joy through her wonderful family, including her husband Brian. After retiring from higher education, she began spending her time with the more important things in life, like spending time with her precious grandchildren. “Be Grateful” is the second book in her series, following “Be Kind,” and is shared in the hope of bringing words of positivity and love to her readers.
In “Be Grateful,” readers will accompany siblings Grace and Patrick as they navigate through fun-filled activities and heartwarming moments with their grandparents over the course of a weekend. As their story unfolds, the children learn to appreciate the little things in life and the importance of cherishing moments together through feelings of gratitude.
Eileen begins her tale, “Grace and Patrick were excited for the weekend. This weekend, they get to have a sleepover at Grandma and Papa’s house.
“As their mom was busily packing their clothes, books, toothbrushes, and favorite blankets, she reminded them that they had three days and two nights to enjoy with their grandparents.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eileen Teel’s book is infused with warmth and wisdom, making it a perfect read for families looking to instill values of appreciation and kindness in their children.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Be Grateful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
