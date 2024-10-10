Bryanna Brister’s New Book, “I Remember You: A Love Note to the Child in All of Us,” is a Poignant Tale That Expertly Captures the Essence of Childlike Wonder
Turlock, CA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bryanna Brister, an aspiring elementary teacher, small business owner, and dedicated mother residing in California, has completed her most recent book, “I Remember You: A Love Note to the Child in All of Us”: a charming and heartfelt story that invites readers of all ages to reconnect with their inner child.
“The inner child—we all have one, and some of us don’t even know it!” writes Brister. “The inner child is the original and innocent part of ourselves that were molded in childhood. Some of us have gotten familiar with our inner child; some of us need a lot of tender loving care in this area. This book is here to explain to children that it’s okay to be a kid and that it’s a wonderful and uniquely important experience that we only get once. And it is also to remind adults to never forget your inner child—to love that part of yourself and give it attention, to reach true contentment and happiness! Come on this journey of remembering what it’s like to wonder at the world in awe, to see the world through a child’s eyes again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bryanna Brister’s book is a delightful story that encourages readers to see the world through a child’s eyes again, and to embrace the qualities of innocence and curiosity that often fade with adulthood. By encouraging audiences to reconnect with this inner part of themselves, “I Remember You” offers readers a unique opportunity to reflect on their own experiences and rediscover the joy that comes from embracing their inner child.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Remember You: A Love Note to the Child in All of Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The inner child—we all have one, and some of us don’t even know it!” writes Brister. “The inner child is the original and innocent part of ourselves that were molded in childhood. Some of us have gotten familiar with our inner child; some of us need a lot of tender loving care in this area. This book is here to explain to children that it’s okay to be a kid and that it’s a wonderful and uniquely important experience that we only get once. And it is also to remind adults to never forget your inner child—to love that part of yourself and give it attention, to reach true contentment and happiness! Come on this journey of remembering what it’s like to wonder at the world in awe, to see the world through a child’s eyes again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bryanna Brister’s book is a delightful story that encourages readers to see the world through a child’s eyes again, and to embrace the qualities of innocence and curiosity that often fade with adulthood. By encouraging audiences to reconnect with this inner part of themselves, “I Remember You” offers readers a unique opportunity to reflect on their own experiences and rediscover the joy that comes from embracing their inner child.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Remember You: A Love Note to the Child in All of Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories