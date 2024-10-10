Steven Kamlet’s New Book, "Honu's Reef," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Group of Friends Who Set Off on a Thrilling Scuba Diving Adventure During Summer Camp
Merrick, NY, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steven Kamlet, a professional scuba diver, as well as a husband and proud father of two daughters and a puppy, has completed his most recent book, “Honu's Reef”: a delightful story that centers around three summer camp friends who are placed in Scuba Steve’s swim group, and set off on a thrilling journey to Hawaii where an incredible adventure awaits them beneath the waves.
Known simply as “Scuba” to most who know him, author Steven Kamlet has been scuba diving on five continents, dozens of countries, and many remote islands around the world in all kinds of conditions. He has seen many things such as beautiful fish, turtles, whales, sharks, war planes, and sunken ships of all kinds and sizes, but he continues to search for the ever-elusive sunken treasure. Of all the things Kamlet likes to do, teaching swimming to children at summer camp is his favorite. Family is the author’s first priority, and in his spare time, he enjoys staying active through swimming, running marathons, and mountain biking.
“‘The Tales of Scuba Steve: Honu’s Reef’ is about a young boy named Ben, an excited young camper returning to Camp Oneega at the start of summer,” writes Kamlet. “Ben quickly reunites with his camp friends, Oliver and Al, and their counselors. As the boys catch up, they begin to wonder whether this is the year they will finally be placed in Scuba Steve’s swim group.
“With luck on their side, they are asked to join Scuba Steve’s group…and that’s when Ben and the gang are teleported to Hawaii, where they experience undersea adventures with Scuba Steve and the local turtle, Honu!”
Published by Fulton Books, Steven Kamlet’s book pays tribute to the children who have inspired him on a daily basis for the past thirty-five summers while teaching swimming lessons and invites readers of all ages to dive into a world of imagination and discovery. With colorful artwork and engaging characters to help bring Kamlet’s tale to life, “Honu's Reef” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life as it brings the thrill and adventure of scuba diving to everyone.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Honu's Reef” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
