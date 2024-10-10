Sarah Dean’s New Book, "Sandra's Mysteries," is a Gripping Collection of Intriguing Whodunits Featuring Sleuth Sandra Lee and Her Partner Michael McLeod
Meadville, PA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sarah Dean, who currently resides in her hometown of Meadville, Pennsylvania, and has been writing stories since high school, has completed her most recent book, “Sandra's Mysteries”: a captivating collection that features four thrilling stories showcasing the brilliant investigative duo of Sandra Lee and her partner, Michael McLeod, as they tackle complex cases filled with suspense, intrigue, and unexpected surprises.
“The first story is all about murder and who did it,” writes Sarah. “Sandra Lee and her partner, Michael McLeod, are investigating a murder scene where Carrie, Sandra’s sister, lives. Carrie claims she was framed, but only Sandra believes her. They have limited time to find the culprits, including Carrie, the victim’s doctor seeking revenge, Carrie’s ex-boyfriend Jake Reed, and the victim’s wife. The DNA from Carrie is crucial, as the doctor hasn’t seen her in a year, and Jake’s mastermind is brilliant in planning such a complex case. The wife’s suspicions are based on her knowledge of Carrie.
“The second story is about a haunted house. Amèe, a fourteen-year-old housekeeper, suspects Leroy Austin of involvement in a mysterious incident involving his deceased wife. She calls Sandra Lee to help investigate, involving Mat Peterson, Leroy’s jealous friend, and Parker Austin, who was angered by Leroy’s theft of Parker’s girlfriend. Amèe is determined to uncover the truth and save Leroy’s deceased wife.
“The third story is out of this world, literally. Sandra Lee disappeared from the office after a phone conversation. Michael, concerned about her whereabouts, called in a team of detectives to find her. The first suspect was Dr. Torres, the museum’s owner and founder of the new diamond. Caleb, Sandra’s Harvard friend, was also part of the team. Michael and his team embark on a search to find Sandra, hoping to share his feelings with her. The question remains: will they find Sandra or be lost in space forever?
“The fourth and final story of the book is an international mystery. Tourists discovered a missing mummy and tapestry in the tombstone of Ramesses the Great, the nineteenth dynasty. They called a tour guide, who found a phone instead. Sandra Lee and her partner, Michael, already in Egypt, were asked to take the phone as evidence and run a DNA sample. When the phone rang, an old raspy voice said, ‘Jewels, jewels,’ threatening Egypt. The crime-solving duo must decide whether to crack the case on the loose mummy or get wrapped up in bandages.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sarah Dean’s book invites readers to dive into the pages of this thrilling collection and join Sandra and Michael on their adventures that are sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page and every shocking revelation. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, “Sandra’s Mysteries” promises to captivate readers with its dynamic characters, thrilling plots, and the author’s knack for suspense, making this book a must-read for fans of the mystery genre.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Sandra's Mysteries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The first story is all about murder and who did it,” writes Sarah. “Sandra Lee and her partner, Michael McLeod, are investigating a murder scene where Carrie, Sandra’s sister, lives. Carrie claims she was framed, but only Sandra believes her. They have limited time to find the culprits, including Carrie, the victim’s doctor seeking revenge, Carrie’s ex-boyfriend Jake Reed, and the victim’s wife. The DNA from Carrie is crucial, as the doctor hasn’t seen her in a year, and Jake’s mastermind is brilliant in planning such a complex case. The wife’s suspicions are based on her knowledge of Carrie.
“The second story is about a haunted house. Amèe, a fourteen-year-old housekeeper, suspects Leroy Austin of involvement in a mysterious incident involving his deceased wife. She calls Sandra Lee to help investigate, involving Mat Peterson, Leroy’s jealous friend, and Parker Austin, who was angered by Leroy’s theft of Parker’s girlfriend. Amèe is determined to uncover the truth and save Leroy’s deceased wife.
“The third story is out of this world, literally. Sandra Lee disappeared from the office after a phone conversation. Michael, concerned about her whereabouts, called in a team of detectives to find her. The first suspect was Dr. Torres, the museum’s owner and founder of the new diamond. Caleb, Sandra’s Harvard friend, was also part of the team. Michael and his team embark on a search to find Sandra, hoping to share his feelings with her. The question remains: will they find Sandra or be lost in space forever?
“The fourth and final story of the book is an international mystery. Tourists discovered a missing mummy and tapestry in the tombstone of Ramesses the Great, the nineteenth dynasty. They called a tour guide, who found a phone instead. Sandra Lee and her partner, Michael, already in Egypt, were asked to take the phone as evidence and run a DNA sample. When the phone rang, an old raspy voice said, ‘Jewels, jewels,’ threatening Egypt. The crime-solving duo must decide whether to crack the case on the loose mummy or get wrapped up in bandages.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sarah Dean’s book invites readers to dive into the pages of this thrilling collection and join Sandra and Michael on their adventures that are sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page and every shocking revelation. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, “Sandra’s Mysteries” promises to captivate readers with its dynamic characters, thrilling plots, and the author’s knack for suspense, making this book a must-read for fans of the mystery genre.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Sandra's Mysteries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories