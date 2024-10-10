Author Jim "Pa" Buck’s New Book, "Santa's Story," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Follows a Riveting Adventure to Save Christmas Before It’s Too Late
Recent release “Santa's Story” from Covenant Books author Jim ‘Pa’ Buck is a charming tale that dives into a festive crisis at the North Pole, where Santa faces unprecedented challenges that threaten Christmas. With reindeer on strike, a toy shortage, and a world without chimneys, can Santa and his team find a way to save the holiday?
Pall Mall, TN, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim "Pa" Buck, a farmer, teacher, principal, coach, country club manager, sports instructor, insurance agent, and storyteller, as well as a loving husband, father of six, and grandfather of seventeen, has completed his new book, “Santa's Story”: a magical adventure set against the backdrop of the North Pole where an unexpected holiday crisis threatens Christmas for everyone.
“Facebook and the Internet have exploded with news that, shortly after Thanksgiving, major problems arose at the North Pole and in Santa’s Village,” writes Jim. “Christmas this year is in jeopardy. The reindeer have become fat and lazy, most homes have no chimneys, and there is a major toy shortage. Can Christmas be saved?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim ‘Pa’ Buck’s new book is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the magic that makes Christmas special. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Jim’s tale to life, “Santa’s Story” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of children and adults alike, promising to bring joy and wonder to readers during the holiday season.
Readers can purchase “Santa's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
