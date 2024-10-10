Author Jim "Pa" Buck’s New Book, "Santa's Story," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Follows a Riveting Adventure to Save Christmas Before It’s Too Late

Recent release “Santa's Story” from Covenant Books author Jim ‘Pa’ Buck is a charming tale that dives into a festive crisis at the North Pole, where Santa faces unprecedented challenges that threaten Christmas. With reindeer on strike, a toy shortage, and a world without chimneys, can Santa and his team find a way to save the holiday?