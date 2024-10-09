Author Tena K. Hunt’s New Book, "Digby's Discoveries: Choose to Love," is an Inspiring Tale That Invites Readers to Take a Whimsical Journey Into the Meaning of Love
Recent release “Digby's Discoveries: Choose to Love” from Covenant Books author Tena K. Hunt invites readers to join an imaginative eight-year-old boy named Digby on his quest to understand love. Each charming adventure includes thought-provoking Bible verses and discussion questions, making this book an ideal resource for families, churches, and classrooms to explore God’s unconditional love.
York Haven, PA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tena K. Hunt, a loving grandmother who retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a human resources manager after thirty-five years of service, has completed her new book, “Digby's Discoveries: Choose to Love”: a delightful story that takes readers on an enchanting journey with Digby, a typical eight-year-old boy who uncovers profound lessons about what it truly means to love.
“Journey with Digby, a typical eight-year-old boy, as he looks for people showing love to others in everyday life as part of a school assignment,” writes Hunt. “He discovers he has a lot to learn about what love is.
“Uncover the mystery of why Digby is concerned with the number 17, what car valves have to do with the heart, and why there are bubbles everywhere. Find out what a judge in a court has to do with love, why Digby is mad at his puppy, and how a muddy river turns up in the bathroom. Learn what rudeness has to do with love, why he’s so upset as he comes across slimy slobber, and the truth behind why he’s sad and what he decides to do about it.
“Discover how he learns that love is not necessarily just a mushy feeling. In addition to being kind, find out the different ways Digby says we can show love…if we choose to.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tena K. Hunt’s new book weaves in thought-provoking Bible verses and discussion questions at the end of each story, fostering meaningful conversations all about what God’s unconditional love is. With a heartfelt message and valuable lessons, “Digby's Discoveries: Choose to Love” will encourage children of all ages to recognize the characteristics of love that lie within them, waiting to be discovered.
Readers can purchase “Digby's Discoveries: Choose to Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
