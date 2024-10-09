Author Tena K. Hunt’s New Book, "Digby's Discoveries: Choose to Love," is an Inspiring Tale That Invites Readers to Take a Whimsical Journey Into the Meaning of Love

Recent release “Digby's Discoveries: Choose to Love” from Covenant Books author Tena K. Hunt invites readers to join an imaginative eight-year-old boy named Digby on his quest to understand love. Each charming adventure includes thought-provoking Bible verses and discussion questions, making this book an ideal resource for families, churches, and classrooms to explore God’s unconditional love.