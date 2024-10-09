Authors Lydiah Young & Richard Oswald’s New Book, "Jenny's Oregon Trail," Takes Readers Along the Oregon Trail in 1850 Through the Eyes of a Ten-Year-Old Girl

Recent release “Jenny's Oregon Trail” from Covenant Books authors Lydiah Young & Richard Oswald invite readers to join young Jenny Jacobson on her adventurous trek along the historic Oregon Trail in 1850. With themes of friendship, resilience, and hope, this heartwarming tale is perfect for young readers eager to explore the pioneering spirit of America.