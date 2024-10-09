Authors Lydiah Young & Richard Oswald’s New Book, "Jenny's Oregon Trail," Takes Readers Along the Oregon Trail in 1850 Through the Eyes of a Ten-Year-Old Girl
Recent release “Jenny's Oregon Trail” from Covenant Books authors Lydiah Young & Richard Oswald invite readers to join young Jenny Jacobson on her adventurous trek along the historic Oregon Trail in 1850. With themes of friendship, resilience, and hope, this heartwarming tale is perfect for young readers eager to explore the pioneering spirit of America.
Virginia Beach, VA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lydiah Young & Richard Oswald, a grandfather and granddaughter duo who both love history, good books, and storytelling, have completed their new book, “Jenny's Oregon Trail”: a thrilling story set against the backdrop of the American frontier in 1850 that follows young Jenny Jacobson as she embarks on a remarkable journey along the Oregon Trail filled with adventure, friendship, and the indomitable spirit of hope.
Author Lydiah Young currently resides with her family in Washington State, where she developed a passion for literature, history, and traveling during her nine years of homeschooling. Having visited numerous historical sites and written an award-winning essay on the Holocaust in 2021, Lydiah is a highly active member in leadership, her school’s cross-country program, and her church’s youth group. Often, she can be found with her nose in a book, completing her homework, or planning an outing with her best friends.
Lydiah’s grandfather, co-author Richard Oswald, resides in Virginia with his wife, Alice. He served as a captain in the US Army in Germany and Vietnam. Richard also established and operated his own independent industrial sales agency for over twenty years.
“Jenny Jacobson woke up on a spring morning in 1850 thinking her family had forgotten that day was her birthday,” write Lydiah and Richard. “Later that morning, she would find herself in a mule-drawn wagon containing all their worldly possessions, leaving their known world behind.
“They would be part of a wagon train that would hear their wagon master, Jake Buckhorn, start each day on the trail with a blast on his bugle and the shout of ‘Westward ho!’
“Jenny and her best friend, Alice, would have to cover over two thousand miles before winter storms closed what would become known as the Oregon Trail. They would cross raging rivers, meet friendly and hostile Indians, endure weeks of parched prairie, and traverse mountains buried in snow.
“They depended on self-reliance, their fellow pioneers, and a deep-seated faith that supplied a most vital asset in their search for a new home. That asset was hope.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lydiah Young & Richard Oswald’s new book beautifully captures the essence of the pioneering spirit, emphasizing the importance of community, resilience, and faith in overcoming adversity. With vivid storytelling and relatable characters, Lydiah and Richard aim to foster a deep love of history among young readers, while also inspiring them to embrace hope and courage as they face their own challenges.
Readers can purchase “Jenny's Oregon Trail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Lydiah Young currently resides with her family in Washington State, where she developed a passion for literature, history, and traveling during her nine years of homeschooling. Having visited numerous historical sites and written an award-winning essay on the Holocaust in 2021, Lydiah is a highly active member in leadership, her school’s cross-country program, and her church’s youth group. Often, she can be found with her nose in a book, completing her homework, or planning an outing with her best friends.
Lydiah’s grandfather, co-author Richard Oswald, resides in Virginia with his wife, Alice. He served as a captain in the US Army in Germany and Vietnam. Richard also established and operated his own independent industrial sales agency for over twenty years.
“Jenny Jacobson woke up on a spring morning in 1850 thinking her family had forgotten that day was her birthday,” write Lydiah and Richard. “Later that morning, she would find herself in a mule-drawn wagon containing all their worldly possessions, leaving their known world behind.
“They would be part of a wagon train that would hear their wagon master, Jake Buckhorn, start each day on the trail with a blast on his bugle and the shout of ‘Westward ho!’
“Jenny and her best friend, Alice, would have to cover over two thousand miles before winter storms closed what would become known as the Oregon Trail. They would cross raging rivers, meet friendly and hostile Indians, endure weeks of parched prairie, and traverse mountains buried in snow.
“They depended on self-reliance, their fellow pioneers, and a deep-seated faith that supplied a most vital asset in their search for a new home. That asset was hope.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lydiah Young & Richard Oswald’s new book beautifully captures the essence of the pioneering spirit, emphasizing the importance of community, resilience, and faith in overcoming adversity. With vivid storytelling and relatable characters, Lydiah and Richard aim to foster a deep love of history among young readers, while also inspiring them to embrace hope and courage as they face their own challenges.
Readers can purchase “Jenny's Oregon Trail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories