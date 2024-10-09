Author Kimberly Mobley’s New Book, "Poems of the Inner Me from God," is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Serves as a Testament to the Power of Faith and Redemption
Recent release “Poems of the Inner Me from God” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Mobley is a collection of heartfelt poems that reflect her journey from despair to divine intervention. Through raw honesty and spiritual insight, Mobley's verses resonate with themes of resilience, faith, and the transformative power of God's grace.
Knoxville, TN, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Mobley has completed her new book, “Poems of the Inner Me from God”: a soul-stirring series of poems that shares the author’s profound journey from darkness to light, offering readers a testament to the enduring power of faith and divine intervention.
“These poems that I have written were from when Satan had me down and I didn’t go to God for help,” writes Mobley. “But I praise God for these trials in my life. Because they let me know that the enemy was mighty. But my God is Almighty. He turned my messes into messages. If God can do it for me, He can do the same for you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kimberly Mobley’s new book is more than a collection of poems; it is a heartfelt journey of faith, resilience, and redemption. With each turn of the page, Mobley's words will resonate with authenticity and vulnerability, inviting readers to connect with her experiences and find solace in the transformative power of God's grace.
Readers can purchase “Poems of the Inner Me from God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
