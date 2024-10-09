Author Kimberly Mobley’s New Book, "Poems of the Inner Me from God," is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Serves as a Testament to the Power of Faith and Redemption

Recent release “Poems of the Inner Me from God” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Mobley is a collection of heartfelt poems that reflect her journey from despair to divine intervention. Through raw honesty and spiritual insight, Mobley's verses resonate with themes of resilience, faith, and the transformative power of God's grace.