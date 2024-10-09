Author Melissa Marquis MS, RN’s New Book, “Invisible,” Follows the Author’s Journey of Navigating Being Diagnosed and Learning to Live with an Autoimmune Disease
Recent release “Invisible: A Nurse-Turned-Patient's Resource to Living Well with Autoimmune Disease” from Covenant Books author Melissa Marquis MS, RN draws on the author’s unique perspective as both a healthcare professional and a patient to empower others navigating the complexities of autoimmune diseases.
Plainville, CT, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Marquis MS, RN, a registered nurse, author, patient advocate, and autoimmune warrior, has completed her new book, “Invisible: A Nurse-Turned-Patient's Resource to Living Well with Autoimmune Disease”: an essential guide that offers a compassionate and comprehensive resource for individuals grappling with autoimmune diseases, empowering them to take control of their health and well-being.
A nurse for twenty-five years, author Melissa Marquis has worked in a variety of healthcare and public health arenas throughout her career. Melissa spends her days working full-time as an emergency response specialist in Connecticut and volunteering with her local church community and the Steffens Scleroderma Foundation. She loves spending time with family and friends and also spending time outdoors in nature.
“Invisible” addresses the feelings of being overlooked and dismissed often experienced by those with autoimmune conditions. After enduring over twelve years of complex symptoms and countless specialist visits, Marquis’s determination and clinical expertise finally led her to a diagnosis. Drawing on her extensive nursing background and personal experiences, she expertly navigates the healthcare system, providing invaluable insights on obtaining necessary care.
In “Invisible: A Nurse-Turned-Patient’s Resource to Living Well with Autoimmune Disease,” Melissa provides her medical and nursing expertise by explaining some of the numerous autoimmune diseases and their symptoms, common testing (and what they mean), treatment options, as well as resources and practical tips to have a well-balanced and well-lived life while living with autoimmune disease.
“Since I am a caregiver and fixer by nature, and since I can no longer work as an inpatient nurse, this is how I believe I can still help—by providing education and support to others who are on a similar journey,” writes Marquis. “While I may not have the same disease as the person reading this, I can and do empathize with your situation. I offer you my prayers, thoughts, and genuine concern. I hope the suggestions and tips and my experiences shared in this book help you navigate your own road with an autoimmune disease.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melissa Marquis MS, RN’s new book offers a transformative journey towards empowerment, understanding, and a well-lived life despite the challenges of autoimmune disease. By sharing her story, Melissa hopes to help other readers facing a similar journey know that they are not alone in their struggles, and there is always a path forward even through the most difficult of times.
Readers can purchase “Invisible: A Nurse-Turned-Patient's Resource to Living Well with Autoimmune Disease” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
