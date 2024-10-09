Author Melissa Marquis MS, RN’s New Book, “Invisible,” Follows the Author’s Journey of Navigating Being Diagnosed and Learning to Live with an Autoimmune Disease

Recent release “Invisible: A Nurse-Turned-Patient's Resource to Living Well with Autoimmune Disease” from Covenant Books author Melissa Marquis MS, RN draws on the author’s unique perspective as both a healthcare professional and a patient to empower others navigating the complexities of autoimmune diseases.