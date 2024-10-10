Author R.M. Williamson’s New Book, "Bluey the Butterfly," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows a Butterfly Who Discovers His Differences Are What Makes Him Special

Recent release “Bluey the Butterfly” from Covenant Books author R.M. Williamson tells the inspiring story of a unique butterfly named Bluey who struggles with self-doubt and a lack of friends. When Bluey participates in a life-changing race, he confronts his insecurities and discovers his true worth.