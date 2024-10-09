Author James Zohrer’s New Book, "Telling Your Magic Book Stories," Offers Readers Practical Advice and Techniques for a More Engaging Bedtime Story for Young Audiences
Recent release “Telling Your Magic Book Stories” from Page Publishing author James Zohrer is an intuitive guide that offers adults a creative method to craft personalized bedtime adventures for children, enhancing storytelling with interactive elements based on the child's interests and imagination.
West Des Moines, IA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Zohrer, a retired wildlife biologist and full-time parent and grandparent living in Iowa with his wife, Wendy, has completed his new book, “Telling Your Magic Book Stories”: a comprehensive guide that unveils an innovative approach to bedtime storytelling that will create engaging and interactive adventures tailored to children's interests and imaginations.
Throughout his life, author James Zohrer has written many popular magazine articles and scientific papers, but it is his interactions with the children that has led to the development of the storytelling technique that is presented in this book. He has told these magic book stories for years to single children and classrooms full of students, and believes this technique works and will excite and hold the interest of children of all ages.
“This is not a children’s book. It is a book for any adult, parent, grandparent, or babysitter who tells bedtime stories to children,” writes Zohrer. “It outlines a method for telling a fun, adventure-based story utilizing the child’s interests, favorite pets, people, or recent events. The child provides input to create the story, and by utilizing their imagination and problem-solving skills, help formulate the final conclusion to the adventure. Following the guidelines in this book will help the storyteller create a different story every night. The child will be excited about going to bed to hear another magic book story.
Published by Page Publishing, James Zohrer’s engaging guide presents the perfect tools that will encourage storytellers to observe and understand what captivates children the most, enabling them to create diverse and exciting stories every night. By following the author’s methods, readers will gain insight into what interests their young audiences the most and will be able to watch their complexity of thought and problem-solving skills mature over time.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Telling Your Magic Book Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
