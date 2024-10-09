Author Robert Eugene Jenkins’s New Book, "Good Luck along the Way," Chronicles the Author’s Journey from Humble Beginnings to a Successful Career and Fulfilled Life

Recent release “Good Luck along the Way” from Page Publishing author Robert Eugene Jenkins shares the author’s remarkable life, from childhood to his golden years. From his unexpected career change in the Navy to his thirty-year tenure with the IRS, Jenkins' narrative highlights the influence of pivotal choices, remarkable events, and unwavering faith, all of which shaped his path to success.