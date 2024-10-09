Author Darrin Vail’s New Book, "Changing Times," is a Gripping Tale Where a Couple Finds Their Quiet Life Upended Through the Existence of Alternate Realities

Recent release “Changing Times” from Page Publishing author Darrin Vail is a riveting tale that follows married couple Paul and Amy, whose tranquil life is shattered when a stranger claims Paul is her husband from an altered time, weaving a thrilling narrative of love, danger, and the quest for truth in a world where the past, present, and future collide.