Author Darrin Vail’s New Book, "Changing Times," is a Gripping Tale Where a Couple Finds Their Quiet Life Upended Through the Existence of Alternate Realities
Recent release “Changing Times” from Page Publishing author Darrin Vail is a riveting tale that follows married couple Paul and Amy, whose tranquil life is shattered when a stranger claims Paul is her husband from an altered time, weaving a thrilling narrative of love, danger, and the quest for truth in a world where the past, present, and future collide.
Las Vegas, NV, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Darrin Vail, who currently resides in Las Vegas and enjoys classic cars, model trains, and collectibles, has completed his new book, “Changing Times”: a compelling novel that invites readers on an exhilarating journey through time to delve into the lives of Paul and Amy, whose ordinary existence is forever changed when a mysterious woman, Heather, appears claiming a connection to Paul from an altered reality.
“Happily married, Paul and Amy lived a quiet, secure life,” writes Vail. “Until Heather sought Paul out. She claimed to be his wife in an altered time, telling him of a group who had the ability to change time. Between hiding, getting captured, escaping, and time traveling, they set about trying to find out who was behind the controls and how to stop them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Darrin Vail’s enthralling tale expertly blends elements of science fiction and suspense, creating a narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as they explore themes of identity, love, and the consequences of altering the fabric of time itself. Promising an immersive reading experience filled with twists, turns, and unexpected revelations, “Changing Times” is both thought-provoking and character-driven, making it a must-read for anyone fascinated by the intersection of science and humanity.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Changing Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
