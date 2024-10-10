Author Ann Zenti’s New Book, "When My Dad Died," a Touching and Heartfelt Exploration of the Delicate Journey of Grief and Healing Through the Eyes of a Young Girl

Recent release “When My Dad Died” from Page Publishing author Ann Zenti is a compelling tale that centers around a young girl grappling with the loss of her father. Throughout her journey, she experiences a range of emotions that accompany her grief, and eventually discovers the transformative power of love, family, and cherishing her memories with him.