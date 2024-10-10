Author Linda Sabettini’s New Book, "The Sea," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Celebrates the Power of Imagination Under the Water
Recent release “The Sea” from Page Publishing author Linda Sabettini is a heartwarming, illustrated children’s story about an inquisitive young boy who imagines adventures in the depths of the sea.
Springfield, MA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Sabettini has completed her new book, “The Sea”: an original children’s story about imagining adventures in the sea.
Author Linda Sabettini was raised in an Italian American home and lived most of her life in Massachusetts. As a young child, her family would spend time in the summer renting a place at the shore. She’d enjoy swimming, fishing, and early morning walks on the beach. The smell of salt air and the sound of crashing waves made lasting memories.
After a few years as a real estate appraiser, she decided to take a job in eye care. Working as an apprentice in an eye doctor’s office, she received her license as an optician and worked in the eye care field for almost thirty years.
Her love for the outdoors is evident in her writing. In her first book, Cloud Castle, she draws her reader’s attention to the sky and clouds. “The Sea” brings alive her fascination with water and the adventures that can be had in a child’s imagination.
Sabettini writes, “Joash had to seek refuge in a cave to escape the large red lionfish, which was on the prowl for something to eat. The cave was dark, the water colder than in the rest of the sea. After waiting a few minutes, he decided to peek out around the entrance to the cave. The lionfish was swimming away. The coast was clear.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Sabettini’s creative tale features vibrant illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “The Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
