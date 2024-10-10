William F. Milholen’s Newly Released "Being Poor but Not Knowing It" is a Nostalgic Journey Into Humble Beginnings

“Being Poor but Not Knowing It” from Christian Faith Publishing author William F. Milholen is a heartwarming memoir that offers a glimpse into the simplicity and resilience of life in a small mill town during the 1940s. Through vivid storytelling, Milholen captures the essence of growing up with limited means yet abundant love and community spirit.