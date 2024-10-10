William F. Milholen’s Newly Released "Being Poor but Not Knowing It" is a Nostalgic Journey Into Humble Beginnings
“Being Poor but Not Knowing It” from Christian Faith Publishing author William F. Milholen is a heartwarming memoir that offers a glimpse into the simplicity and resilience of life in a small mill town during the 1940s. Through vivid storytelling, Milholen captures the essence of growing up with limited means yet abundant love and community spirit.
Siler City, NC, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Being Poor but Not Knowing It”: a poignant memoir that transports readers back to the humble beginnings of a small mill town during the 1940s. “Being Poor but Not Knowing It” is the creation of published author, William F. Milholen, married Sallie Cooper Teague on January 8, 1961. They have three children and five grandchildren. They were happily married for almost sixty years. William was involved in machinery design from 1957 until his retirement in 2007. Several designs have United States patents. William passed away on December 28, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Milholen shares, “This is a story about growing up in the 1940s during the Second World War—of being poor but not knowing it.
“The setting is the small mill town of Cooleemee, North Carolina. The story is told by William Franklin Milholen, or Billy as his mama called him. He was the seventh child born to Myrtle and Tom Milholen. He attempts to talk about life for a young linthead, as workers from the cotton mills were called. By the standards of today, Billy’s family would be considered poor. But his daddy had a job, there was food on the table, clean clothes washed by his mama every week, and plenty of family to love. They worked hard but had fun—even with homemade toys and no TV.
“If you are fortunate enough to have grown up during this simpler time, maybe these stories will recall fond memories. Maybe you also were poor and grew up not knowing it!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William F. Milholen’s new book is a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable spirit of those who grew up in humble beginnings. It is a reminder that true wealth lies not in material possessions but in the love and connections that enrich our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Being Poor but Not Knowing It” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Being Poor but Not Knowing It,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
