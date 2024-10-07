ClinTrial Research (CTR) Welcomes Wendy Tomlinson as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer
Research Triangle Park, NC, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ClinTrial Research (CTR), proudly welcomes Wendy Tomlinson as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Tomlinson will oversee activities related to clinical operations, project management, project delivery, and portfolio management.
“I am excited for this new chapter and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented team. CTR is implementing a focused and fresh approach to site management,” said Tomlinson. Tomlinson has 25+ years of clinical trial industry experience holding roles at clinical sites, site management organizations and large global CROs. Tomlinson has a proven track record of building strong, efficient, and productive clinical teams.
“We are excited to have Wendy joining the CTR team. Wendy’s years of experience in the industry will help CTR deliver a high-quality patient, physician and client experience,” says Jennifer Yevoli, CEO. “The addition of Tomlinson immediately adds value to the CTR team, supporting CTR’s goals and public health mission.”
About CTR
ClinTrial Research (CTR), is a next generation SMO deploying innovative technology, driving positive physician and patient-centered clinical excellence, and providing high-quality data analytics to our Sponsors and CRO partners. CTR is taking clinical research Beyond Site Management.
CTR maintains corporate headquarters in Research Triangle Park, NC.
Learn more: calltoresearch.com/
Contact: Sam Searcy
sam@calltoresearch.com
“I am excited for this new chapter and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented team. CTR is implementing a focused and fresh approach to site management,” said Tomlinson. Tomlinson has 25+ years of clinical trial industry experience holding roles at clinical sites, site management organizations and large global CROs. Tomlinson has a proven track record of building strong, efficient, and productive clinical teams.
“We are excited to have Wendy joining the CTR team. Wendy’s years of experience in the industry will help CTR deliver a high-quality patient, physician and client experience,” says Jennifer Yevoli, CEO. “The addition of Tomlinson immediately adds value to the CTR team, supporting CTR’s goals and public health mission.”
About CTR
ClinTrial Research (CTR), is a next generation SMO deploying innovative technology, driving positive physician and patient-centered clinical excellence, and providing high-quality data analytics to our Sponsors and CRO partners. CTR is taking clinical research Beyond Site Management.
CTR maintains corporate headquarters in Research Triangle Park, NC.
Learn more: calltoresearch.com/
Contact: Sam Searcy
sam@calltoresearch.com
Contact
ClinTrial ResearchContact
Sam Searcy
919-904-0460
https://calltoresearch.com/
Sam Searcy
919-904-0460
https://calltoresearch.com/
Categories