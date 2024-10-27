Dan Lounsbury Family Office Expands Services with Ultra High Net Worth Division in Cayman Islands
Palm Beach, FL, October 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Dan Lounsbury Family Office has announced the launch of its new Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) division, marking a significant expansion of its services. This specialized division is dedicated to providing expert guidance and support to clients seeking a foothold in the Cayman Islands, offering comprehensive services in offshore banking, trusts, and other wealth management solutions.
The newly formed UHNW division will assist clients in navigating the unique financial landscape of the Cayman Islands, ensuring access to premier resources and strategies tailored to the needs of affluent individuals and families.
In addition to its financial services expansion, the Dan Lounsbury Family Office is working closely with Grand Cayman to enhance the region’s educational infrastructure. Plans include the development of a new school and university aimed at fostering local talent and providing top-tier educational opportunities.
“We are thrilled to be expanding our services to meet the evolving needs of our UHNW clients,” said Dan Lounsbury, CEO of the family office. “Our presence in the Cayman Islands not only allows us to offer unparalleled financial services but also gives us the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the local community through education.”
For more information on the benefits of operating in the Cayman Islands, other family offices are encouraged to contact the Dan Lounsbury Family Office.
About Dan Lounsbury Family Office
The Dan Lounsbury Family Office provides consulting and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Known for their expertise in offshore banking and wealth structuring, the family office is dedicated to offering tailored solutions that meet the complex needs of their clients.
Contact
Dan Lounsbury
561-840-1055
www.danlounsbury.com
