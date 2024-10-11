"Back To The Future" 40th Anniversary, "Smallville" Stars Among Early Headliners As Fan Expo New Orleans Returns, January 10-12, 2025

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson Top "BTTF" Standouts, Plus "Smallville" Stars Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk in First Celebrity Wave at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.