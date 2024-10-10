Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment with City of College Station, TX
College Station, TX, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of College Station, TX.
The City of College Station provides its customers with electric, water, and wastewater services. The City selected Origin after a detailed procurement evaluation, electing to implement Origin’s SmartCity platform with perfect-fit applications for utility billing, customer self-service portal and mobile work management modules.
“We’re excited to partner with the City of College Station to bring this cutting-edge technology to its community, which will not only make the utility billing process more convenient for residents but also help the city manage its utility more cost-effectively for the long term,” said Justin Saye, CEO, Origin Utility. “It was a pleasure to work with the City team and we feel fortunate to have earned their trust and an opportunity to serve their community.”
Origin SmartCity provides a future-proof technical enterprise service framework that allows municipalities to choose best-in-class applications in a single user interface with a single support team. Through a platform approach with utility- and municipality-tailored middleware, SmartCity provides complete optionality for cities to innovate and modernize at a pace that fits their circumstances, aspirations and budget.
“We have a unique utility billing operation as the home of Texas A&M, one of the nation’s largest universities,” said Sam Rivera, CIO at the City of College Station. "A robust and flexible solution like Origin SmartCity provides a strong foundation to handle our current needs while giving us long-term optionality to evolve as our community evolves."
“We have seen significant improvement in efficiencies moving from an outdated, mostly manual billing system to a current billing system with lots of automated features! While the move from a system the City has used for 25 years had its challenges, the efficiencies we are seeing by moving to Origin’s SmartCity solution validates we made the right decision,” said Jennifer Smith, Utility Customer Service Office Manager.
For modernizing municipalities, Origin SmartCity presents a paradigm-breaking opportunity to take control over their long-term operational and IT roadmaps with complete flexibility for continuous improvement, experimentation and operational excellence. SmartCity’s enterprise service framework means real-time data integration and actionable insights become available across a utility’s entire application landscape—in an easy-to-use and fully supported service.
For the City of College Station, SmartCity provided three unique benefits:
High-volume Start/Stop service event processing as well as an intuitive customer portal for College Station’s significant university student population.
A multi-service, single-account management approach to support the City of College Station’s full-service offering of electric, water, and wastewater services.
A high degree of flexibility and customization of the service approach and instance to accommodate the City team’s unique operating model and team.
“The value delivered by Origin SmartCity is crystal clear,” said Saye. “By integrating technologies and best practices not available to other legacy solution providers, we’ve created a new category of solution in the market that will deliver generational benefits to our customers. We’re very excited to begin this journey with forward-looking clients like the City of College Station.”
Visit originutility.com to learn more about SmartCity.
About Origin Utility
Origin Utility is a leading provider of smart city solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for municipal residents and improve the efficiency of municipal services. With a focus on innovative technology and data-driven insights, Origin partners with cities and municipalities to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of their communities.
Contact
Origin Utility
Elyse Maxwell
405-441-0010
originutility.com
